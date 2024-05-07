Burngreave fire: Firefighters in rescue drama after suspected arson attack on Ellesmere Road, Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters pulled a casualty from a blazing Sheffield building in a dramatic rescue following a suspected arson attack.
Crews went into the house on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, after receiving an emergency call after the blaze had broken out.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene, along with South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and the road was closed while they dealt with the incident.
The fire service confirmed they had carried out a rescue in a statement issued this morning, following the fire which happened in the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday.
They said: “We were called at 3.31pm to a premise fire on Ellesmere Road, Sheffield.
“Firefighters from Central and Elm Lane stations attended the incident.
“Firefighters rescued one casualty from the premise, they were taken to hospital by the ambulance crew.
“Investigations into the cause of the fire is still ongoing but it is believed to be deliberate.”
South Yorkshire Police said the fire service was leading on the incident, while Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was unable to comment on the incident due to confidentiality.
Crews left the scene at 5.32pm.
Buses on the 97 and 98 routes were diverted around the incident via Burngreave Road, said operator First.
The fire was the second high profile residential fire to hit the city in just over a week.
Firefighters had to put out a blaze on Ecclesall Road on Sunday April 28, after lithium ion batteries charging electric bikes had caught fire, with occupants escaping the blaze through upper floor windows