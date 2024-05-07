Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters pulled a casualty from a blazing Sheffield building in a dramatic rescue following a suspected arson attack.

Crews went into the house on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, after receiving an emergency call after the blaze had broken out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service confirmed they had carried out a rescue in a statement issued this morning, following the fire which happened in the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday.

File picture shows firefighters at a blaze in Sheffield last week. Photo: David Kessen, National World

They said: “We were called at 3.31pm to a premise fire on Ellesmere Road, Sheffield.

“Firefighters from Central and Elm Lane stations attended the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters rescued one casualty from the premise, they were taken to hospital by the ambulance crew.

“Investigations into the cause of the fire is still ongoing but it is believed to be deliberate.”

South Yorkshire Police said the fire service was leading on the incident, while Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was unable to comment on the incident due to confidentiality.

Crews left the scene at 5.32pm.

Buses on the 97 and 98 routes were diverted around the incident via Burngreave Road, said operator First.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire was the second high profile residential fire to hit the city in just over a week.