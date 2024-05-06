Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield primary school where pupils work is “exceptional” in every subject has been praised as “Outstanding” in its first Ofsted inspection in 12 years.

It has been over a decade since Aston Fence Junior and Infant School, in Woodhouse Mill, was last put through its paces by the education watchdog - but it seems they had nothing to worry about.

Pupils at Aston Fence Junior and Infant School celebrate their 'Outstanding' rating from Ofsted.

It earned a top-of-the-class grade of Outstanding in 2012 and now, the S13 school has shown it’s still up to snuff in a new full-marks report published April 26, 2024.

Inspectors wrote: "Leaders at all levels are passionate about providing the best educational experience for the pupils at Aston Fence Junior and Infant School.

“Pupils are polite and courteous at this innovative school. Pupils approach their learning with enthusiasm and excitement. Pupils are welcoming of visitors. They conduct themselves respectfully and with maturity.”

It also makes Aston Fence one of the few schools to maintain Outstanding scores in all areas under Ofsted’s latest rules, making them one of only a few in Sheffield to do so.

The brainy pupils of Aston Fence in particular were heaped with praise. Inspectors wrote:

“The quality of work that pupils produce is exceptional… Pupils achieve exceptionally well in each subject that they study.

“The way that pupils use knowledge from one subject and apply it in a different context is quite remarkable… Children are encouraged to take risks, show resilience and develop independence.”

Pupils also reportedly debate British values at weekly assemblies, elect their own council through a whole school ballot, and champion mental health with their own “Me on a Page” that helps teachers know how best they learn and play.