Dog and owner injured after reports of attack by two 'XL bully' dogs on Sheffield estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dog and its owner have been injured in an attack in Sheffield today by suspected XL Bully dogs, say police.

Officers say they have increased the number of officers on the streets of Firth Park this afternoon, where the incident happened, involving an attack by two of the animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: "We are aware of an incident on Sicey Avenue in Firth Park shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon (15 November) in which two dogs, believed to be an XL Bully breed, are reported to have attacked another dog and its owner.

File picture shows and XL Bully dog. two of the breed are suspected of an attack in Sicey Avenue, Firth Park, Sheffield. Picture: Luxorpics - stock.adobe.com

"Our officers attended the scene and you may have seen an increased police presence in the area this afternoon.

"The dog has been taken to the vets and its owner received non-life threatening injuries.

They added that the two dogs, which are believed to be XL bullies,have been seized by officers, and the owner is complying with the police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it via the South Yorkshire Police online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 494 of 15 November.

Sicey Avenue, Firth Park

It is the latest incident suspected of involving XL Bullies inside a week.

South Yorkshire Police were also called out at around 10.20am on Thursday, November 9, to reports that two dogs, believed to be XL Bullies, had attacked another dog and its owner on Roman Mews in Doncaster.

Prior to that, on September 21, officers were called to a dog attack on Labernum Grove, Stocksbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said that an XL bully escaped from its home and attacked another dog being walked in the street.

But some dog owners say the issue is bad owners rather than the breed and want the Government to bring back dog licences

South Yorkshire Police dog legislation officer PC Paul Jameson said earlier this year: "We’re continuing to see an increase in incidents involving dogs being out of control, or causing fear, and without action, and we fear it is only a matter of time until we experience another fatality within South Yorkshire.

"We’re urging dog owners of all breeds to up their efforts in keeping everyone safe. Please stop thinking ‘my dog wouldn’t do that’, ‘my dog wouldn’t bite my child’. This can happen to anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said officers had seen children requiring hospital treatment for attacks by their own family pets, innocent dog walkers being left with serious injuries by loose dogs and officers suffering injury during their response.

American XL Bully dogs are being added to the list of banned dogs in England and Wales, making it illegal to own one without an exemption from February 1 next year.

From January the dogs will also have to be muzzled and on a lead in public.

One Sheffield businessman believes a dog park he has opened is part of the solution, and rents space out for owners to take dogs out for walks with no one else about.