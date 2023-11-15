Stannington crash: Police in Sheffield reveal more details about horror death crash and other injured teens
Police have released more details of a tragic crash in Stannington, Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police have released more details of a tragic car crash in Stannington, Sheffield, which has left a boy dead.
Officers announced this afternoon that a 17-year-old boy had died, in hospital, after being severely injured in a crash on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington, on Saturday night.
Officers have now confirmed that no one has been arrested in connection to the crash.
And they have also now confirmed that there were three people in the car in total.
They have now stated that two further people who were taken to hospital were also male, and they were aged 17 and 18 years old.
The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries.
Police were called to the scene at 11.13pm after they received reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Fiat Grande Punto.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and any dashcam footage which may help them in investigating what happened to cause the crash.
Anyone with information about the collision or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1,083 of November 11.