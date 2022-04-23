Firefighters were called to the old Boundary Club site, off Jordanthorpe Parkway, today, Saturday, April 23, shortly before 2.30pm, and crews spent three hours tackling the blaze before leaving the scene at around 5.30pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the owners of the long-derelict building had said it would now be demolished on Monday.

Emma Howcutt shared these photos of the aftermath of the blaze, writing: “Remains of what what was a great place to go!”

The aftermath of a fire at the old Boundary Club site off Jordanthorpe Parkway in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the blaze was now out and the long-derelict building is set to be demolished on Monday (pic: @DronfieldFire/Twitter)

The Boundary Club was once a thriving site, which was home to Abbey Lane Junior Football Club and a number of amateur senior teams.

The premises was already empty, with the club having moved elsewhere, when the building was smashed up by yobs in 2017.

In 2019, the six-acre plot went on the market with a guide price of £250,000 to £300,000.

It was described at the time as being an opportunity for a residential or mixed development, with the sales brochure saying such a scheme was ‘perfectly possible, but will take time’.

The former community centre and sports pitches sold at auction for more than £500,000 to an undisclosed buyer.

Nicholson and Co, which handled the sale, said at the time that 23 offers had been received ‘across a broad spectrum of sums and intended uses’.

The firm added: “The site will be secured and made safe now and then the best future for the site and locality pursued no doubt – a very exciting sale.”

