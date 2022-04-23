Firefighters were called to the old Boundary Club site, off Jordanthorpe Parkway, today, Saturday, April 23, shortly before 2.30pm.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said it had sent three fire engines to the scene, where crews were still battling the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire at the old Boundary Club site off Jordanthorpe Parkway in Sheffield (pic: Malcolm Howcutt)

The Boundary Club was once a thriving site, which was home to Abbey Lane Junior Football Club and a number of amateur senior teams.

The premises was already empty, with the club having moved elsewhere, before the building was smashed up by yobs in 2017.

It was described at the time as being an opportunity for a residential or mixed development, with the sales brochure saying such a scheme was ‘perfectly possible, but will take time’.