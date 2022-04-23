Jordanthope Parkway fire Sheffield: Huge blaze breaks out at former Boundary Club site

These photos show a fire which is raging at a former social club in Sheffield this afternoon.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 3:39 pm

Firefighters were called to the old Boundary Club site, off Jordanthorpe Parkway, today, Saturday, April 23, shortly before 2.30pm.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said it had sent three fire engines to the scene, where crews were still battling the flames.

A fire at the old Boundary Club site off Jordanthorpe Parkway in Sheffield (pic: Malcolm Howcutt)

The Boundary Club was once a thriving site, which was home to Abbey Lane Junior Football Club and a number of amateur senior teams.

The premises was already empty, with the club having moved elsewhere, before the building was smashed up by yobs in 2017.

In 2019, the six-acre plot went on the market with a guide price of £250,000 to £300,000.

It was described at the time as being an opportunity for a residential or mixed development, with the sales brochure saying such a scheme was ‘perfectly possible, but will take time’.

A fire at the old Boundary Club site off Jordanthorpe Parkway in Sheffield (pic: Malcolm Howcutt)
