The youngster, named only as Marcus, was last seen in the Arbourthorne area at 9am today.

He was also reported missing on Saturday but later found safe and well.

Police in Sheffield are asking for help to find missing 10-year-old Marcus, who is missing from the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, where he was last seen at around 9am today

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to find missing 10-year-old Marcus.

“Marcus is missing from the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, where he was last seen at around 9am today.”

Marcus is white, around 4ft 3ins tall, slim and has short hair with a longer section on top.

He was last seen wearing a grey jumper with white writing on the front and a distinctive Avengers comic book cross body bag with Marvel print across the strap.

He is wearing turtle ear studs, one which is blue and one which is purple.