Urgent police search mounted for missing 10-year-old Sheffield boy 'Marcus' - for second time in three days

An urgent police search has been mounted for a missing 10-year-old Sheffield boy.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:42 pm

The youngster, named only as Marcus, was last seen in the Arbourthorne area at 9am today.

He was also reported missing on Saturday but later found safe and well.

Police in Sheffield are asking for help to find missing 10-year-old Marcus, who is missing from the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, where he was last seen at around 9am today

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to find missing 10-year-old Marcus.

“Marcus is missing from the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, where he was last seen at around 9am today.”

Marcus is white, around 4ft 3ins tall, slim and has short hair with a longer section on top.

He was last seen wearing a grey jumper with white writing on the front and a distinctive Avengers comic book cross body bag with Marvel print across the strap.

He is wearing turtle ear studs, one which is blue and one which is purple.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 176 of April 25.