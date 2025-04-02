Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield's first indoor padel club, ‘Play Padel Sheffield’, has opened at Abbeydale Tennis Club - co-owned by England cricket star Joe Root and Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Root shared his excitement:“Padel is such an exciting, social sport – and seeing so many people get involved already has been amazing. Bringing something like this to Sheffield with people I’ve grown up with is really special.”

The club features three doubles courts, a singles court, a lounge, retail area and coffee bar with licensed drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open from 6am to 10pm on weekdays, and 7am to 10pm on weekends, the facility operates on a pay-and-play basis, ensuring accessibility for all levels of experience without requiring membership.

Jessica Ennis at Play Padel Sheffield | Play Padel Sheffield

Co-founder Alex Fleming emphasized inclusivity: “We’re Sheffield through and through, and we’ve built this club to reflect the city – welcoming, energetic and full of personality.”

Dawson added: “Sport has shaped all of our lives – now we want to give something back. Play Padel is about fun, movement, and community – we can’t wait to see it grow.”

The opening attracted several well-known sports figures, with broadcaster Dan Walker, Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp, and Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer among those in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former World No.1 squash player Nick Matthew and Sheffield Chamber of Commerce CEO Louisa Harrison-Walker OBE also joined the celebrations.

The event welcomed patrons of The Children’s Hospital Charity too, a cause the venue proudly supports.

Behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram and TikTok (@playpadelsheffield) have already gained nearly two million views, hinting at the growing demand for such a space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padel has rapidly gained popularity across the UK in recent years, with new clubs and courts opening nationwide as more players embrace the fast-paced sport.

Players can book courts via the Playtomic App by searching “Play Padel Sheffield.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.