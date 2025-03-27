Charity: Why I’m supporting The Children’s Hospital Charity
I became a patient of Sheffield Children’s Hospital at age 10 when I was first diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA).
My diagnosis came as a shock, as prior to then, I was a fit and healthy academy footballer who had no idea that children could even get arthritis.
However, once diagnosed, my arthritis spread quickly, and I needed crutches to help me walk and suffered with a lot of pain.
My doctors at Sheffield said I was a good candidate for a clinical trial for a new medication for children who have JIA.
My parents had a lot of discussions with the hospital, and we agreed for me to participate in the clinical trial.
As part of it, I have to visit the hospital at least once every four weeks for biologic immunotherapy, which is injected into me.
As I live in Cleethorpes it is nearly 150 miles round trip every time.
However, the distance is certainly worth it, as the results are remarkable, and I am now in medicated remission and back playing academy football.
In fact, I played Manchester City at their training ground only a few weeks ago and have also played against Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham.
I am so grateful for the amazing care that I receive from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, so I wanted to help raise some money to give something back.
I encouraged my school to take part in Theo’s PJ Day back in February, and we raised the most money out of all the schools participating - £1,114.20.
I can’t wait for the next Theo’s PJ day - it’s a brilliant day to have fun, celebrate the wonderful hospital and raise some money for the charity.