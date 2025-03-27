Charity: Why I’m supporting The Children’s Hospital Charity

By Evan Davies, The Children’s Hospital Charity supporter
Published 27th Mar 2025, 06:38 BST
I am 13-years-old and live in Cleethorpes. I first came to Sheffield when I was two-years-old when my dad, Ben Davies, played for Sheffield United FC.

I became a patient of Sheffield Children’s Hospital at age 10 when I was first diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA).

My diagnosis came as a shock, as prior to then, I was a fit and healthy academy footballer who had no idea that children could even get arthritis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, once diagnosed, my arthritis spread quickly, and I needed crutches to help me walk and suffered with a lot of pain.

Evan Daviesplaceholder image
Evan Davies

My doctors at Sheffield said I was a good candidate for a clinical trial for a new medication for children who have JIA.

My parents had a lot of discussions with the hospital, and we agreed for me to participate in the clinical trial.

As part of it, I have to visit the hospital at least once every four weeks for biologic immunotherapy, which is injected into me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As I live in Cleethorpes it is nearly 150 miles round trip every time.

Evan with mum Lisa, presenting the charity with a cheque for his school's PJ Day fundraisingplaceholder image
Evan with mum Lisa, presenting the charity with a cheque for his school's PJ Day fundraising

However, the distance is certainly worth it, as the results are remarkable, and I am now in medicated remission and back playing academy football.

In fact, I played Manchester City at their training ground only a few weeks ago and have also played against Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham.

I am so grateful for the amazing care that I receive from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, so I wanted to help raise some money to give something back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I encouraged my school to take part in Theo’s PJ Day back in February, and we raised the most money out of all the schools participating - £1,114.20.

I can’t wait for the next Theo’s PJ day - it’s a brilliant day to have fun, celebrate the wonderful hospital and raise some money for the charity.

Related topics:Ben DaviesSheffield Children's HospitalSheffieldManchester City
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice