Solicitors team up to help secure Sheffield’s newest Padel racquet sport courts

Solicitors Wake Smith and MD Law have helped a sports organisation and five city sports enthusiasts secure investment and a venue to bring the first dedicated indoor Padel racquet sport venue to Sheffield.

Fans of the booming sport, which has rapidly grown to see 30 million participants worldwide, will be able to play at Abbeydale Tennis Club thanks to Play Padel Group Ltd, lead by project founder Alex Fleming and backed by RDM a consortium of England and professional cricketer Joe Root, current RUFC goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, well-being entrepreneur Harry Bliss and sports brand entrepreneur and former Barmy Army boss Chris Millard.

Wake Smith Solicitors’ Ben Spencer completed the commercial property work for Play Padel Group Ltd, which has taken a seven-year lease on the courts at Abbeydale, while Tom Haywood advised on the corporate legal work. James Burdekin from Sheffield solicitors MD Law acted for the shareholders, while Taylor Emmett acted for the tennis club.

It is hoped the courts, which are around a third smaller than lawn tennis courts, and have consent from The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), will be ready for action from this Spring.

Joe Root, England cricket legend and a key member of the founding team, added: “Sheffield has always been my home, and I’m so excited to help bring a sport as dynamic and social as padel to the city. Being part of a project in my hometown is something really special. Padel is for everyone, and I can’t wait to see people here getting involved.”

Cameron Dawson shared his enthusiasm: “As someone who grew up here I feel very fortunate to have the sporting opportunities I have had. It has always been a goal of mine to add something to the city that has given me so much. I really believe that this project will build on the sporting legacy that Sheffield already holds.”

Harry Bliss, who has worked in the wellbeing sector, said: “One of the things I love most about padel is how inclusive and social it is. It’s not just about the sport; it’s about connecting with people and having fun. Sheffield is the perfect city for this kind of community-driven experience.”

Chris Millard, whose career has been rooted in the sports industry, added: “As someone who has built communities in sport for the past decade, it only felt right that we should put a team together to bring the world's fastest growing sport to the Steel City.”

“We’re incredibly proud to bring Sheffield its first dedicated padel venue,” said Alex Fleming, founder of Play Padel Sheffield. “We can’t wait to see the people of Sheffield enjoying it together.”

An easy pay-and-play model will be adopted at the indoor courts to ensure year-round play from 6am until 10pm, which also feature a coffee bar and social seating area.

Tom Haywood, associate in the company commercial team at Wake Smith, said: “This is good news and brings a new and exciting development and sport to the South West area of Sheffield.”

Ben Spencer, a director in Wake Smith's commercial property team, added: “The new venture for the club will allow Sheffielders further access to play one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.”

James Burdekin, corporate partner at MD Law added: “It was a pleasure to work alongside Wake Smith and we wish the team at Play Padel Group every success.”

Padel, invented in 1969 by an Argentinian husband and wife duo on holiday as a way to avoid boredom, can currently be played at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park and at Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club on Ecclesall Road.

The game is mainly played in the doubles format, with players using solid racquets with no strings. The courts are enclosed and, like in squash, players can bounce the ball off the walls. Padel balls are smaller than those used in tennis and players serve underarm.

Players now include a number of Premier League footballers, with The LTA describing padel as "the fastest-growing sport in the world", and "an innovative form of tennis".

At the end of 2023, the LTA said there were 350 courts available in Great Britain, with the number rapidly rising, while Sport England said over 50,000 people played padel at least once in England in the year to November 2023.