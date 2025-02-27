Internet star Vikram Singh Barn - known as Vikkstar123 - has to be one of the richest Steel City celebs - but how does he compare with, say, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, or TV presenter Dan Walker, or boxing legend Naseem Hamed?
And what about amazingly successful songwriter Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys, or Sean Bean, or footballers Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire? Jessica Ennis-Hill is worth a few bob too.
To find out we did some research and came up with this fascinating list .
1. Richest people
2. Naseem Hamed
Prince Naseem is a former professional boxer who grew up in Wincobank and attended the famous boxing gym in Wincobank run by the late Brendan Ingle.
He held multiple featherweight world championships between 1995 and 2000 and has a net worth of around £33 million in money and in assets.
3. Dan Walker
The TV and radio presenter moved to Sheffield aged 18 to do a BA in History and an MA in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Sheffield. He now lives in the city with his family. Believed to be worth up to £4m.
4. Vikram Singh Barn is more widely known as Vikkstar123
Internet star Vikram Singh Barn, who attended Silverdale School, is worth £19m.
Better known as Vikkstar123 or simply Vikkstar, the 27-year-old is an English internet personality and record producer. He is a member of YouTube content creators the Sidemen.
He is the co-owner of XIX Vodka, Sidemen Clothing, restaurant chain Sides, and cereal brand Best Breakfasts.
