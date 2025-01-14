Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A search is underway to find a missing Sheffield man, as police say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

The missing 52-year-old man, named only as ‘Jason’ by police, was last seen in the Burngreave area of Sheffield at around 6pm last night (Monday, January 13, 2025).

Releasing details this morning, police say Jason has ‘not been seen or heard from since’.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “Jason is a Black man, who is 5ft 7ins tall and bald.

“He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, trainers, a grey vest and a black hoodie.

“He is known to frequent the city centre and Totley areas of Sheffield.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jason's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 772 of January 13, 2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the force’s online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/