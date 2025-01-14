Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rotherham teenager engaged in inappropriate sexual conversations with a 12-year-old girl, in which he incited her into carrying out sexual activity, and told her he would ‘give her a baby’.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the course of Mitchell Bilson’s short-lived communication with the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, he sent her sexually graphic images of himself, and encouraged, and incited, her into carrying out similar acts on herself, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Jailing Bilson during a January 13, 2025 sentencing hearing, Judge David Dixon told Bilson: “This is a serious offence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the course of Mitchell Bilson’s short-lived communication with the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, he sent her sexually graphic images of himself, and encouraged, and incited, her into carrying similar acts on herself, Sheffield Crown Court heard | SYP/Adobe

Bilson’s offending was exposed after the girl’s relative became concerned about the activity on her phone, prosecutor Kitty Colley told the court.

The girl’s phone was subsequently checked, and relatives found numerous inappropriate messages between her and Bilson - whose contact was saved as ‘my king’ - on her phone across the WhatsApp and TikTok social media platforms.

Ms Colley detailed how, in some of the messages, Bilson told the girl he would be happy to rent a hotel room to see if she ‘could last three hours’.

Bilson, who was aged 18 at the time of the offences in March 2024 but is now 19, told the girl he thought she was ‘beautiful’ and claimed to love her, continued Ms Colley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Police issue update on investigation into reports of man attacking cats in Sheffield

Ms Colley said the girl claimed to be slightly older than she was, telling Bilson, of Lowton Way, Hellaby, Rotherham, she was 13 years old, when she was in fact 12.

The communication between the pair became ‘increasingly sexual,’ Ms Colley told the court, and Bilson soon began to graphically detail what he wanted to do to the girl.

Bilson was arrested in August 2024 over the nine-day communication with the girl, running between March 17 and March 26, 2024, Ms Colley said.

Despite answering no comment to all questions during his police interview, Bilson subsequently pleaded guilty to both charges he faced, namely causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child, at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending, Amy Jo Cooke told the court that the best points of mitigation that can be advanced on Bilson’s behalf are his guilty pleas and his young age.

She continued by telling the court that Bilson has received diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and language delay.

Read More South Yorkshire ranked one of the worst places in country for knife crime

Bilson has been in prison on remand since his arrest, and Ms Cooke suggested his experience of custody has been a ‘difficult and sobering’ one due to his ‘vulnerability and complex needs,’ adding that the circumstances of these offences mean he is more susceptible to ‘attacks’ from fellow inmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sending Bilson to begin a three-year prison sentence, Judge Dixon told him: “That conversation became increasingly sexual. You were communicating that you would like to give her a baby, make her a mum and a variety of other issues.”

He noted that while the girl Bilson preyed upon may have appeared to be ‘receptive’ to his ideas and encouragement she was too young to understand the reality of them.

Despite answering no comment to all questions during his police interview, Mitchell Bilson subsequently pleaded guilty to both charges he faced, namely causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child at an earlier hearing | SYP

Judge Dixon acknowledged that Bilson did not have the best start to life, and has a number of ‘his own issues,’ but said he believed the teen poses a risk to the public.

Bilson was made the subject of a 15-year sexual harm prevention order, in addition to his custodial sentence, in a bid to reduce the risk he poses.

Judge Dixon also granted a restraining order, prohibiting Bilson from contacting the girl for life.