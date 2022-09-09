James Setterington: Video issued by South Yorkshire Police as 20-year-old motorcyclist missing for five days
South Yorkshire Police have shared a video as part of their second appeal for information regarding James Setterington, who is missing.
A 20-year-old from Sheffield has been missing for nearly a week as South Yorkshire Police issue a second appeal for information regarding his disappearance.
James Setterington was last seen at his home address in the Manor and Arbourthorne area on Sunday, September 4, and is believed to have left the property between 7.00am and 11.30am that day.
South Yorkshire Police have said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for James’ welfare and are seeking information about sightings of James’ black Yamaha MT-03 motorbike.
James’ motorbike – registration number LC59 NYT – is also missing. He is white and described as being 5ft 11ins tall, of skinny build and with short light brown hair.
He is believed to be wearing a motorcycle jacket, jeans and black trainers.
If you have seen James or his motorbike, call 101 quoting incident number 824 of September 4.