The drugs set-up in the Page Hall area of the city was busted by police after officers teamed up with the energy firm Northern Power.

Inside, officers found 150 plants and generators, lamps and transformers, worth thousands of pounds, all of which was destroyed.

Photos from a police raid at a cannabis farm in Page Hall, Sheffield

Criminals had bypassed the electricity meter at the premises, which is dangerous and can lead to fires and power cuts.

“Northern Power detected a bypass and officers gained entry to find a cannabis set up, protected by a cage within the front door,” said officers.

"The cage didn't stop officers and a mature set up was found along with a dangerous electricity bypass.”

Police said they found this 'cage' protecting the door at the cannabis farm in Page Hall, Sheffield

Police said they were working with Northern Power to shut down more cannabis farms where the electricity meter had been bypassed and were trying to work with landlords to make them ‘more ethical and robust’ about letting their properties.