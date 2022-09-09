News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Page Hall Sheffield: Cannabis farm protected by 'cage' is busted as police team up with Northern Power

These photos show a large cannabis farm in Sheffield which was protected by a ‘cage’ inside the door.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:11 pm

The drugs set-up in the Page Hall area of the city was busted by police after officers teamed up with the energy firm Northern Power.

Inside, officers found 150 plants and generators, lamps and transformers, worth thousands of pounds, all of which was destroyed.

Read More

Read More
11 streets in Sheffield where cannabis factories have been uncovered by police i...
Photos from a police raid at a cannabis farm in Page Hall, Sheffield

Most Popular

Criminals had bypassed the electricity meter at the premises, which is dangerous and can lead to fires and power cuts.

“Northern Power detected a bypass and officers gained entry to find a cannabis set up, protected by a cage within the front door,” said officers.

"The cage didn't stop officers and a mature set up was found along with a dangerous electricity bypass.”

Crime: £200,000 cannabis farm uncovered in huge police operation in Sheffield

Police said they found this 'cage' protecting the door at the cannabis farm in Page Hall, Sheffield

Police said they were working with Northern Power to shut down more cannabis farms where the electricity meter had been bypassed and were trying to work with landlords to make them ‘more ethical and robust’ about letting their properties.

Police said they found around 150 cannabis plants at the property in Page Hall, Sheffield