Investigation into Sheffield shooting continues after police quiz six suspects

A police probe into a shooting in Sheffield is continuing, with six suspects quizzed over the gun attack still under investigation.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 7th October 2019, 10:35 am
Updated Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:51 am

Four men and a teenage boy from Sheffield and a woman, from Rotherham, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence after a shooting in Woodhouse one week ago today.

A car was shot at and three men jumped in and sped off in the vehicle at around 8.10pm.

Police at the scene of a shooting outside the Co-op on Chapel Street in Woodhouse. Picture: Chris Etchells

Initially, detectives did not know if anyone was in the vehicle at the time.

But as the investigation progressed last week, they said that those they believed to have been in the vehicle at the time had been ‘accounted for’ and were ‘safe and well’.

The six suspects quizzed over the shooting were released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 843 of September 30.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.