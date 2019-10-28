Naomi Anna Colcomb died after she was struck by a grey Fiat Bravo, which failed to stop, on St Mary’s Gate.

The car was later found burnt out.

Naomi, aged 28, who worked for a kitchen design company, was hit at around 1.50am on Saturday, October 13 as she made her way home from a concert.

One month after the collision, Naomi’s mother, Sabine Heiliger, issued a direct appeal to the driver of the car to come forward.

She said: “Please come forward. The question that keeps going round in my head is: ‘How could the driver of this car leave my Naomi, my little girl, lying on the wet, cold road, to suffer, to die, without stopping and trying to help her?’

“You may also feel better once you have been honest about what's happened.”

Naomi, who moved to Sheffield four years before her death, was a keen volunteer and would often help homeless people.

She died at the scene of the collision, despite the efforts of passers-by who battled to save her before paramedics arrived.

Four arrests have been made so far over the incident.

Two men aged 51 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and a 21-year-old woman was arrested for assisting an offender.

They have all been released under investigation as enquiries continue.