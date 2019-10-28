A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday after a lorry was deliberately reversed into a house on Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, last Monday night.

For other men were arrested as part of a wider police operation to ‘disrupt suspected criminality’ in the Shiregreen and Parson Cross areas of the city.

A house was damaged after being hit by a lorry on Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, on October 22

The Shirehall Road incident is one of a number of similar offences reported to South Yorkshire Police over recent weeks.

In April a house on nearby Beck Road was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it and earlier this month a car smashed into a cafe on a row of shops on Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, before the vehicle was set on fire.

Detectives have refused to be drawn on whether the incidents are linked, but in a statement Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson said the force is working on a theory that a series of ‘targeted attacks’ in that part of the city could be ‘related to an ongoing feud’.

The boy arrested yesterday over the Shirehall Road incident was held on suspicion of arson and theft.

The four men, aged between 21 and 41-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including being concerned in drug supply, theft and affray.

They have all been released from police custody while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 801 of October 21.