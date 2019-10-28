Sheffield man still wanted by police over brutal attack which killed man
A Sheffield man is still wanted by the police over the murder of a man who was brutally attacked in his own home.
Shaun Lyall, aged 47, was fatally injured in his home in Cleethorpes in July last year.
He is believed to have been attacked by a number of people using a range of weapons.
Craig Whittle, 45, from Corporation Road, Grimsby, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court in December, but detectives still want to trace Sheffield man Abdi Ali, 29, who they believe could hold vital information about the incident.
Ali, who is originally from Somalia, moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most of his life there before moving to the east coast last summer.
He has links to the Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield.
Ali is known as ‘Madman’, ‘Johnny’ and ‘Gulaid’ and a £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.
Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident 517 of July 17, 2018.