Police probe continues after woman is hit crossing Sheffield road
A police investigation into a collision in Sheffield is continuing today after a woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a van as she crossed a road.
The 39-year-old was hit by a white Ford Transit Tourneo van as she crossed Abbeydale Road just before 11pm on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said the van was travelling towards the city centre as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road, close to John Bee Car Body Repairs.
The woman was taken to the Northern General Hospital by ambulance, where she remained last night.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 915 of October 26.