The 39-year-old was hit by a white Ford Transit Tourneo van as she crossed Abbeydale Road just before 11pm on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said the van was travelling towards the city centre as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road, close to John Bee Car Body Repairs.

Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

The woman was taken to the Northern General Hospital by ambulance, where she remained last night.