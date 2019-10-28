Police probe continues after woman is hit crossing Sheffield road

A police investigation into a collision in Sheffield is continuing today after a woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a van as she crossed a road.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 28th October 2019, 6:39 am
Updated Monday, 28th October 2019, 6:40 am

The 39-year-old was hit by a white Ford Transit Tourneo van as she crossed Abbeydale Road just before 11pm on Saturday.

CRIME: Five released after police questioning over lorry crash and criminality on Sheffield estate

South Yorkshire Police said the van was travelling towards the city centre as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road, close to John Bee Car Body Repairs.

Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

COURT: Man facing deportation after being jailed for being 'consenting gardener' at Sheffield cannabis factory where £136k of the drug was recovered

The woman was taken to the Northern General Hospital by ambulance, where she remained last night.

Read More

Read More
Four jailed for roles in death of Rotherham man

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 915 of October 26.