Rotherham council has offered ‘deepest and sincerest condolences’ after a coroner highlighted multiple service failures during an inquest into a foster mum’s death.

At Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre yesterday (July 2), assistant coroner Marilyn Whittle provided a narrative conclusion to a four week-long inquest into the death of 50-year-old foster carer Marcia Grant.

On April 5, 2023, Marcia’s life was ended when a child in her care attempted to drive away in the family’s car, before fatally colliding with her on the driveway when she tried to stop him.

The youngster has been sentence to two years in youth custody for causing death by dangerous driving, and Mrs Whittle’s inquest took time to identify the wider issues leading up to Marcia’s death.

In her remarks yesterday, she accepted the medical cause of death as chest injuries, though pointed to wider concerns about the handling and placements of foster children.

She particularly pointed out failings in the recording risks and issues in providing appropriate placements for youngsters in their care.

In her concluding remarks, the coroner said: “Marcia Grant died on April 5, 2023 on Hemper Lane in Sheffield after suffering significant injuries sustained from a collision with a motor vehicle driven by her foster child.

“The circumstances which led to this incident were contributed to by the failings of the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to have appropriate systems and processes in place when placing foster children, including but not limited to the lack of accurate and complete documentation, failure to communicate risks and concerns appropriately, failure to conduct appropriate risk assessments and failing to safeguard those in their care.”

The coroner also said that while she had heard that changes were made at the council, she was still concerned about future risks.

Particularly, she said that her findings discovered that concerns of the child were often considered, but the safeguarding of the foster family was not a priority.

As such, she has said she will complete a Prevention of Future Deaths report on the matter.

Now, Rotherham Council have released a response in which they said they would be considering appropriate next steps.

Rotherham Council’s strategic director for children and young people’s services, Nicola Curley, said: “We want to begin by offering our deepest and sincerest condolences to the family of Marcia Grant. The pain and distress they have experienced is immeasurable, and we are truly sorry for their loss and everything they have been through.

“Marcia was a much-loved and highly respected foster carer, and a central figure within Rotherham’s fostering community. Her family have spoken of her devotion as a wife and mother - qualities that were equally evident in the care and compassion she gave to some of our borough’s most vulnerable children.

“She made a lasting difference to the lives of many, and she remains deeply valued and greatly missed by all who knew her. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to her friends, and the fostering community who held her in such high regard.

“We recognise the seriousness of the coroner’s findings, and we will now take time to reflect fully on the outcome of the inquest and consider all appropriate next steps.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that children, families, and foster carers across Rotherham receive the support, protection, and respect they deserve.”