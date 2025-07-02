An inquest into the death of a loving foster carer who was run down by a child in her care has found that failing at Rotherham council resulted in her death.

Tragedy struck Marcia Grant and her family on April 5, 2023, when a child in her care attempted to take a kitchen knife and steal the 60-year-old’s car, fatally colliding with her on her driveway as she tried to stop him.

The youngster has since been sentenced to two years in youth custody for causing death by dangerous driving, and an inquest was launched at Sheffield Medico Legal Centre on June 2 to uncover the circumstances that led to Marcia’s.

Today, Marcia’s family finally got the chance to put a close to the tragic affair, after coroner Marilyn Whittle provided a narrative conclusion to the inquest.

An inquest looking into the death of Marcia Grant has concluded. | Submit

In it, she accepted the medical cause of death as chest injuries, though pointed to wider concerns about the handling and placements of foster children.

Particularly, she pointed to failings from Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council in how they organised placements for young people in care, and how records of risk assessments were kept and updated.

In her remarks, the coroner explained how emergency care was required for the 12-year-old - referred to in the inquest as ‘Child X’ - and that a text was sent out to all in-house foster carers, which Marcia responded to.

Her investigations found that the child had previously confessed to having stabbed people, been involved in gangs and had a youth caution for possession of a knife.

The court heard how the family’s social worker - who was only given snippets of information over a phone call that did not include Child X’s self-reported violence - said that the placement would be inappropriate, particularly citing disruptions he would cause to another child in the family’s care referred to as Child Y.

The coroner added: “His reason was primarily of the impact on Child Y with a stranger coming into his environment.

“Had he known the other information about knives and gangs he would have categorically said that was not a match to Mr and Mrs Grant and there were too many risks.”

Nevertheless, Child X was approved for placement with the Grant family for six days.

The coroner expressed concern on the lack of emergency housing options available, and failures by the council to properly inform all relevant parties about the risks Child X posed.

The court heard how Marcia was not made aware of the previous confessions of violence and that risks were not centrally recorded.

The coroner said: “I heard a lot about risks and concerns during this inquest.

“There was no formal risk assessments undertaken and risks were assessed all the time. These are just not documented on a formal risk assessment template, unless they pose a significant risk and then a template will be completed.

“What they have are the case notes and case records that record all concerns and mitigations.

“There is therefore no way of anyone putting together all the risks a child presents and the mitigations for each without reading the whole case file.

“I find this a risk in itself.”

During the placement, the court heard how ‘Mrs Grant was keeping knives locked in another room’ after Child X told her he had stabbed someone, that he ‘spat at the neighbour’ and said he ‘had sex with 10 girls’.

Mrs Whittle said that on April 4, Marcia received a visit from the Independent Reviewing Officer to discuss the placement, who noted concerns about Child Y, safety concerns about the family dog, and that Marcia was tired due to the high level of support required.

On the morning of Marcia’s death, the court was told that a social worker took out Child X and they discussed topics such as cars.

The social worker saw this as a learning opportunity and ‘explained the details of understanding the symbols, the gear stick, changing gears and revving the engine’.

The court was told that during the visit, Marcia spoke with the social worker and had said that she was managing despite the fact that it was not a fantastic placement.

Child X was only meant to spend another day at the house, and the court heard how after the social worker’s visit he made his attempt to drive away in the Grant’s vehicle, and Marcia’s life was cut short as she attempted to stop him.

In her concluding remarks, the coroner said: “Marcia Grant died on April 5, 2023 on Hemper Lane in Sheffield after suffering significant injuries sustained from a collision with a motor vehicle driven by her foster child.

“The circumstances which led to this incident were contributed to by the failings of the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to have appropriate systems and processes in place when placing foster children, including but not limited to the lack of accurate and complete documentation, failure to communicate risks and concerns appropriately, failure to conduct appropriate risk assessments and failing to safeguard those in their care.

“I would like to thank all the witnesses who have been helpful in giving evidence. I would also like to thanks the family.

“No family wishes to be in my court - I’m sorry for your loss and offer my sincere condolences.”

Marcia Grant's children say they have ‘been on an agonising journey to uncover the truth’. | NW

The coroner also said that while she had heard that changes were made at the council, she was still concerned about future risks.

Particularly, she said that her findings discovered that concerns of the child were often considered, but the safeguarding of the foster family was not a priority.

As such, she has said she will complete a Prevention of Future Deaths report on the matter.

After the hearing, Marcia’s son and daughter - Shaun and Gemma Grant - shared a statement with the press.

In it, they said: “These past two years have been deeply distressing for us as a family.

“We have been on an agonising journey to uncover the truth behind the events and systemic failings that led to the death of our beloved mum, Marcia Grant.

“What has become evident over the last few weeks leaves us with no doubt that our mum was failed, our family was failed and so too was the foster child that was in our long-term care.”