A grieving family opened an inquest into the death of a “proud and loving” Sheffield foster carer saying she provided a “safe haven for children in need”.

Marcia Grant, aged 60, was tragically killed on April 5, 2023, when a 12-year-old she took into her home that day tried to steal her car and run away, only to fatally injure the grandmother as he tried to drive away.

Marcia Grant died in a collision with a car in Greenhill, Sheffield, earlier this week

An inquest into the death opened yesterday and will look at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s decision to place the boy with Marcia and her husband, Delroy, and what risk assessments were carried out.

Marcia’s children, Gemma and Shaun, attended the first day of the hearing on Monday (June 2), where Gemma opened the inquest with a pen portrait of her mother.

“To say mum's life's calling was to help those in need is an understatement,” said Gemma.

“Marcia was a soul like no other, with an unshakeable ethical compass and a life filled with love, empathy and compassion.”

Marcia Grant | Submit

Following her death, Marcia was praised by her family and neighbours as a “pillar of the community”. She was praised at the inquest as a highly experienced and capable foster carer, who Gemma called a "proud and loving mother" with an "infectious laugh".

Marcia’s career while finding her “calling in life” included work for charities and social care, with Gemma saying she lived to support people who were "overlooked, dismissed or mistreated".

She worked as a foster carer for Rotherham Council for seven years, and her daughter praised her for providing a "safe haven for children in need”.

She added: "She wore the achievements of those she loved as if they were her own.

“She was a confidante to so many people - our fiercest supporter and our best friend, someone you could rely on when you needed her the most.

“Once you met Marcia you never forgot her. To this day we meet people whose lives she has touched.

“She inspired others, uplifting them and instilling her with the belief that they would over come any challenge if they persevered.”

The 12-year-old boy in the case, referred to as Child X, was sentenced to two years in youth custody for causing death by dangerous driving.

His placement at Marcia and Delroy’s home was practically an emergency placement, and several social workers had disagreed with the plan in emails that were read out in court, citing Marcia’s apparent exhaustion at the time, the disruption it could cause another boy she was fostering, and risks posed to the safety of the Grant family.

However, coroner Mrs Marilyn Whittle heard how a major factor in the placement was Marcia’s immense experience and ability as a foster carer, and her “incredible” desire to help others, which may have soothed worries.

Mr Wade said: “[Mrs Grant] just wanted to help all the time. Whenever we reached out to foster carers or when we went to visit Marcia, she was always keen to support other children.

“They were just incredibly open to helping.”

The inquest continues.