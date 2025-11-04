Mystery still surround the death of a mum who was at the centre of a murder probe last year, as an inquest ruled her death as ‘unexplained’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If there’s anything she got right it was being a mum and I just want to put that on record,” said the family of Alicia Joire Douglass at an inquest into her death earlier today (November 4).

Two of Alicia’s cousins attended the court proceedings at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre, explaining how the 35-year-old had experienced a ‘difficult life’, but was nevertheless a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alicia was found dead at her home in Wincobank by police on August 7, 2024, and for more than a year family had been waiting for answers.

Officers attended the mum’s address on Walling Close, just a few hundred yards away from Meadowhall, after a call concerning her welfare was made to the force, and upon the discovery of her body a murder investigation was launched.

Police launched a murder enquiry after the body of 35-year-old Alicia Douglass was found at her home on Walling Close, Wincobank, an estate which is located just a few hundred yards from Meadowhall, on August 7, 2024. Criminal investigations were eventually dropped, and an inquest held more than a year after her passing has now been unable to find concrete answers as to what caused the young mum’s death. | Submit

A man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder two days later, and was subsequently released on bail. Charges were never brought against him.

At the time, residents told The Star that a police presence remained around the area for several days after Alicia’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DS Liam Miller, who attended the scene, explained at the inquest today how he found Alicia’s body laid across the bed in her one-bedroom apartment.

“It was obvious she’d been there for some time,” he added.

Empty bottles of cider were found across the room, while a knife was located under her pillow, the coroner was told.

However, due to the state of decomposition, officers couldn’t determine if there were any injuries or suspicious circumstances, and the inquest heard how a pathologist was called to investigate further.

Forensic examinations took place, with DS Miller explaining that a man who had previously been charged in connection with assaulting Alicia was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reason an arrest was made was because it (the death) was unexplained - we didn’t want to rule anything out,” DS Miller told the court.

Assistant coroner Hannah Berry read out details of a post mortem report, in which the pathologist called to the scene explained how medical findings were ‘hampered by decomposition’.

Radiology examinations found potential damage to the voice box, the inquest was told, and while this could suggest strangulation there was no visible or microscopic evidence to back this up.

The autopsy also stated that Alicia suffered from a fatty liver, which could be explained by alcohol abuse - of which Alicia had a history - and that toxicology examinations of muscle tissue found traces of tramadol and an antidepressant she had not been prescribed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pathologist’s report added that the time of death was estimated at around two to four weeks before Alicia’s body was discovered, and an empty milk bottle with the expiry date July 29 was found in the flat.

Once again though, it was stressed in court that the decomposition meant that it was not possible to fully ascertain all the details or the severity of any issues.

The report concluded: “Although there were some concerning findings with the larynx - due to the state of decompensation it is not possible to ascertain the cause of death.”

DS Miller noted that Alicia’s friend, who had seen her two weeks before the call for concern was made, described her at the time as ‘bright yellow all over the body and so thin she looked like a skeleton’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately there was no evidence of criminality from the scene and no evidence of third party involvement,” he added, stating that criminal investigations were dropped.

Delivering her findings, Coroner Mrs Berry said: “Alicia was found deceased at her home address on August 7, 2024.

“She was last seen alive on CCTV on July 23, 2024. She had been dead for some time and her body was decomposed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to explain how the cause of death could not be ascertained, citing the coroner’s report, statements from friends, and the fact that Alicia believed she had Chron’s disease as offering possibilities, but not answers.

“On the balance of probabilities it cannot be said how Alicia died,” she added.

The coroner did point out the thorough investigation by South Yorkshire Police, saying that there was no sign of third-party involvement, and apologised to the family that there were not any concrete answers.

“Please pass on my condolences to the rest of your family, and particularly once she’s old enough [Alicia’s daughter],” she concluded.