A 15-year-old boy took his own life after bullying pushed him to despair, an inquest heard.

“I'm so sorry we're meeting under these circumstances,” coroner Rebecca Connelly said to the family of young Jack David Allott, as she opened an inquest into his death earlier today (November 3).

The Darton Academy schoolboy was described as ‘just such a happy, nice, loving, generous boy’ by his heartbroken mum, Sarah.

She was joined by a close family friend, and her partner Wayne, for today’s proceedings in Sheffifeld.

The Medico Legal Centre also heard how Jack loved being outside, and was passionate about all things farming, particularly tractors and animals.

Tractor-loving 15-year-old Jack Allott loved being outside, and was passionate about everything to do with farming and animals. However, an inquest at Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre has now heard that the Barnsley teen struggled emotionally after bullying at school. On January 17, he ended up taking his own life. | Submit

However, the inquest was told how things had taken a turn for the worse towards the end of last year, as Jack began to complain about regularly feeling sick, particularly before school.

Family continued to check in on him, however he only revealed that he was struggling emotionally due to bullying at school in January this year, the inquest heard.

His parents pulled him out of school instantly, the court heard, however only a few days later the unimaginable happened.

Sarah described to the coroner finding a letter written by Jack, who said ‘sorry’ to both her and his dad.

“I knew as soon as I found the note,” Sarah said at the court, while holding back tears.

Both parents discovered Jack, the inquest was told, who was picked up by paramedics and rushed to Barnsley Hospital.

Tragically, he passed away shortly after on January 17.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Sarah asked for the note not to be read in court, saying: “I know it word for word - I only looked at it once.”

She added that in the note he apologised and ‘still protected me at the end, didn’t he’.

Bullying was the primary concern raised by Sarah in court, who claims Jack’s school on Ballfield Lane had ‘dismissed’ her concerns.

“He was just so nice and he was just a target for them because he was so nice,” she explained.

When asked about the school she added: “They’ve dismissed it - everyone knows.”

Coroner Ms Connell concluded that young Jack died by suicide.

She said to the family: “I don’t know how you go forwards but I know you will and I wish you all the very best for the future.”

Following the inquest, Sarah said of Jack: “He was just lovely; friendly, generous, thoughtful. Just beautiful, sensitive. Loved his animals, loved his tractors.

“He was my number one.”

On February 28, dozens of people filled the streets of Barnsley with tractors to pay tribute to the beloved teen.

The Tractor Lads around Penistone are now planning on doing a Christmas tractor run on November 29, in which the young boy’s tractor will be driven and funds will be raised for youth suicide prevention charity Bee Kind for Honey.

Delta Academies Trust, who manage Darton Academy, have been approached for comment.

On January 21, the school released a ‘principal’s update’ on their website, which reads: “It is with great sadness that Darton Academy confirm the loss of a valued member of our school community, Jack Allott in Year 10.

“Our thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our Academy is working with partner agencies to support both staff and students in navigating this difficult path. Please be aware that Jack's family do not want balloons or lanterns releasing in memory of Jack, due to the damage that they cause to animals, farmland and the environment. We have included links to a number of support agencies and networks on the Academy website's Student Safety page.”