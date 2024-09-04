No charges brought almost a month after woman's body found at Sheffield property, prompting murder probe

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 4th Sep 2024, 07:25 BST
Detectives investigating the alleged murder of a 35-year-old woman have not charged anyone, almost a month after her body was discovered at a Sheffield property.

South Yorkshire Police launched a murder enquiry after 35-year-old Alicia Douglass was found dead in her flat on Walling Close, Wincobank, an estate just a few hundred yards from Meadowhall, on August 7, 2024.

Officers found her body after concerns for her welfare had been raised.

.A 31-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder two days later, but he was subsequently released on bail.

Speaking to The Star yesterday (September 4, 2024) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that no-one had been charged, and the force had no updates to share at this time.

Immediately after Alicia’s death, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said officers were in the early stages of the investigation and detectives were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking at the time, Det Chf Insp Oughton added: “Our enquiries into Alicia’s tragic death are continuing at pace. We are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation into this incident.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 587 of August 7, 2024, when you get in touch.

“You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Residents told the Star how they had seen a number of police cars arrive as officers started investigations, following Alicia’s death.

They said officers had knocked on doors as they carried out enquiries.

Officers remained in the area for several days after Alicia’s death.

