Inmate absconds from prison in Doncaster
An inmate is on the run this morning after absconding from a prison in Doncaster.
Kevin Talbot, aged 43, who is originally from Leeds but has links to Barnsley and Rotherham, was released on temporary licence for a day from HMP Hatfield open prison on Friday, October 5 but failed to return.
He was last seen on Tuesday, October 8 in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area of Barnsley.
Information suggests he may have since travelled to Leeds.
Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Talbot recently, or who knows where he is staying.
Members of the public are advised not to approach Talbot if they see him, but instead to call police on 101.
Information on Talbot’s whereabouts can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Quote incident number 662 of October 8.