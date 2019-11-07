Michaela Hague, aged 25, was stabbed 19 times in her back and neck after being picked up by a punter on Bonfire Night 2001, but to date nobody has been charged.

In a Facebook post to mark the 18th anniversary of her death, one of Michaela’s nieces posted: “18 years today and still no justice. We love you auntie M.”

An E-fit of a man police are seeking over the murder of Michaela Hague

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michaela, a mum-of-one, had been plying her trade on Bower Street, off Corporation Street, shortly before she was killed.

An old-style blue Ford Sierra was seen driving away from where her body was found by another sex worker on an isolated car park off Spitalfields, opposite a pub known as The Manchester, which is now The Harlequin.

Michaela Hague

Michaela managed to provide some brief details of her attacker to the first police officer to arrive at the crime scene, PC Richard Twigg, who jotted them down on his hand.

Michaela, from Pitsmoor, said her attacker was white, clean-shaven and wore a wedding ring.

He was around 38 years old, 6ft tall and was wearing a blue fleece and glasses.

A police E-fit was produced in the hope that he would be recognised.

PC Richard Twigg jotted down notes on his hand after Michaela Hague provided a description of her attacker

Michaela, who had a five-year-old son, worked the streets to fund her heroin habit.

During the inquest into Michaela's death, Sheffield Coroner Chris Dorries said he hoped advances in technology would eventually help police snare the killer.

Her murder is one of 36 unsolved cases on South Yorkshire Police’s books.

The force’s major incident review team regularly reviews historic cases to look for new investigative opportunities in the hope of solving the murders.