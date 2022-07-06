Yorkshire Ambulance Service was sent to the scene, but the man died despite the efforts of first aiders who battled to try to save him during an under 16s junior ice hockey tournament at Ice Sheffield, Coleridge Road, on Sunday.

The family had travelled to watch Cardiff Devils player Sam Tune playing in his first tournament for Junior Devils since graduating from the club’s ‘learn to play’ scheme.

Emergency services were called to a Sheffield ice hockey match after one of the players grandparents was suddenly taken ill while they watched the game. PIcture shows Ice Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

Cardiff Devils said the player’s grandfather was suddenly taken ill and despite the efforts of highly qualified volunteers and registered first aiders, he sadly died.

Cardiff Junior Devils tragedy

The Cardiff Junior Devils said in a statement: “We would like to thank Sheffield IHA and Ice Sheffield for their support to the family and players. We are grateful to the parents in attendance who helped and supported at an extremely difficult time.

“To the Devils U16 players and coaches – for being the best team mates and support for each other – we are so proud of you all especially Sam.

File picture shows the inside of Ice Sheffield, during an ice hockey match in 2019. Emergency services were called to a Sheffield ice hockey match after one of the players grandparents was suddenly taken ill while they watched the game on Sunday. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“Finally to Sam and the Tune family we offer heartfelt condolences on behalf of everyone at the club, and recognise it was the family’s wish for the tournament to continue with Sam playing until the end.”

Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy said in a statement: “Sunday was an emotional day and the SIHA committee would like to thank all players, coaches, managers and parents for coming together in difficult circumstances and showing what the Hockey Family is all about. We also give a huge thank you to the off-ice volunteers for doing what they did and supporting each other.

“We also acknowledge that the event continued at the request of the family, and give huge credit to the players of all clubs for doing so with respect while controlling their emotions and maintaining the highest levels of discipline on the ice.

“And to Sam and his family we send our condolences and very best wishes at this time, and send our love to the Cardiff Junior Devils players and staff.”