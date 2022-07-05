Man made over 100 unnecessary 999 calls to South Yorkshire emergency services in eight hours

South Yorkshire Police officials have revealed a man made over 100 unnecessary calls to the 999 emergency line in just a few hours.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 8:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 8:47 pm

Now they have taken action against the man, from Doncaster, who has been issued with a police caution over the calls, which happened over a period of just over eight hours.

The force said in a statement: “The 57-year-old made 114 calls on 2 July between 2am and 10:09am.

Man made over 100 unnecessary 999 calls to South Yorkshire emergency services in eight hours. File picture shows a police van responding to a call

“On average the force control room receives over 900 ‘999’ calls and 1,000 ‘101’ calls a day and it is important that our phone lines are available for call handlers to provide help to those who need it in an emergency.

“The man admitted the offences and has been ordered to attend a vulnerability assessment meeting to ensure he is supported if required, so future issues to do not occur.”

A caution is a formal warning that may be given to over 18s who admit to committing an offence.

