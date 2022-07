Officers were called out to Manor Oaks Road, in Wybourn, after receiving calls from the public.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Manor Oaks Road around 1.45pm on Tuesday 5 July, following concerns for the safety of a man.

Part of Manor Oaks Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, was sealed off by police after concerns were raised over the safety of a man. File picture.

“Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Buses were diverted as a result of the police cordon.