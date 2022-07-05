Government figures show a massive raise of 2,800 per cent at one health trust in the city, but that is from a low base rate.

But the city’s largest hospitals trust, the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has also seen a significant rise, although the Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust has gone against the trend and reported a fall.

Sheffield’s adult hospitals have seen a major rise in coronavirus cases over a week, official figures reveal.

The figures compare new coronavirus admissions in the week ending June 19 with the week ending June 26.

Across England as a whole, new Covid hospital admissions were up by 38 per cent in the week ending June 26.

The highest percentage rise in South Yorkshire came at the Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust.

The organisation provides a range of mental health, learning disability and substance misuse services in the city.

Figures showed the trust recorded a week on week increase of 2,800 per cent. But this was from a figure of just one case during the week ending June 19, rising to 29 the following week.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, which runs hospitals including the Northern General, the Royal Hallamshire and Weston Park, also saw a large rise. The figures were up from 75 to 130, a rise of 73 per cent.

However cases fell at the Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust, from 10 to six, a fall of 40 per cent.

Hospital Covid cases in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham

Elsewhere in South Yorkshire, cases rose 67 per cent from 15 to 25 at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ figure was up 33 per cent from 39 to 52

Rotherham NHS Foundation reported a fall of 26 per cent from 19 to 14.

The figures follow a warning from Sheffield Council’s director of public health, Greg Fell, of a fresh wave with the BA4 and 5 variants – which are sub variants of the Omega variants.

But he said that rates of very, very severe illness were relatively low, and urged those who are not vaccinated to have the jab.