Hunt for killer of South Yorkshire teenage girl continues as killer evades justice for 18 years
The hunt for the killer of a teenage girl who has evaded justice for 18 years is continuing – as another anniversary of her death passes.
The murder of Lindsey Scholes is one of a number of cases under review by South Yorkshire Police as detectives try to solve murders from over the years for which nobody has ever been brought to justice.
This month marks the 18th anniversary of the murder of Lindsey, who was 17 when she died in a house fire in Millgate Street, Royston, Barnsley, in September 2001.
She had been staying with two friends at the house when an early morning blaze broke out as they slept.
The fire started at the front door to the property after white spirit was set alight, causing flames and choking smoke to engulf the ground floor –trapping the trio inside.
Two friends jumped to safety from an upstairs window but Lindsey, who was scared of heights, was too frightened to jump and waited for help to arrive.
She was unconscious when she was rescued by firefighters and died two days later.
On the night of the arson attack, police officers were called to a disturbance on the same street after a fight broke out at the house, with detectives believing that both incidents were linked.
A £10,000 reward from Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer was offered, but nobody has ever been charged.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.