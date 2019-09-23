Sheffield murder probe continues one year on from stabbing at Centertainment

A murder probe is continuing in Sheffield one year on from a stabbing at the Centertainment complex in the city.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 09:25 am
Updated Monday, 23rd September 2019, 09:25 am

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Fahim Hersi, aged 22, who was knifed when violence flared outside Cineworld on the Centertainment leisure complex, Attercliffe.

Fahim was injured when two groups of friends clashed.

Fahim Hersi

Another young man was also stabbed and both men were taken to hospital but Fahim could not be saved.

He was stabbed in his chest during the disturbance.

Noel Ramsey-Divers, 22, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, has been charged with murder is remanded in custody ahead of his trial at Sheffield Crown Court in December.

Layton Morris, 22, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, has been charged with assisting an offender and bailed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident 950 of September 21.