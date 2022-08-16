Hosepipe ban Sheffield: Who is exempt from Yorkshire Water restrictions as drought is declared in UK
A hosepipe ban is just over a week away from taking effect in Sheffield, on Friday, August 26, after Yorkshire Water announced the restrictions.
But while most people in Sheffield will be banned from using their hosepipes for almost any reason – from watering their gardens to washing their cars – there are some exemptions.
Companies can continue to use a hosepipe if required for business reasons – so commercial car washes can still operate, for example – but firms cannot use them for non-business reasons like cleaning a path outside their premises.
Blue badge holders, those on Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services register or on the WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, are also excluded from the ban.
The ban also only applies to Yorkshire Water customers and although Yorkshire Water serves most areas of the city, a number of citizens are supplied by Severn Trent Water, which has not announced a hosepipe ban.
Severn Trent Water supplies customers in the constituencies of Sheffield South East, Sheffield Heeley and Sheffield Hallam, according to Government data. If you’re unsure who supplies your water you can check using postcode finders available on the websites of both Yorkshire Water and Severn Trent Water.
Although Yorkshire Water customers will be banned from using a hosepipe and face a £1,000 fine for doing so, they can still use buckets or watering cans to carry out activities like watering their garden or washing their cars.
They are also being encouraged to make use of rainwater collected in water butts and so-called ‘grey water’ which is left over after washing up or having a bath.
A hosepipe can also be used if it is to protect the welfare and health and safety of animals including fish.
Below is the full list of outlawed activities under the hosepipe ban:
Watering a garden using a hosepipe
Cleaning vehicles or boats using a hosepipe
Watering plants with a hosepipe
Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool
Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use
Cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises using a hosepipe
Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe
Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe