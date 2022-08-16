Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while most people in Sheffield will be banned from using their hosepipes for almost any reason – from watering their gardens to washing their cars – there are some exemptions.

Companies can continue to use a hosepipe if required for business reasons – so commercial car washes can still operate, for example – but firms cannot use them for non-business reasons like cleaning a path outside their premises.

Water levels at Dam Flask reservoir, near Bradfield. Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban, affecting homes in Sheffield, which will come into force from Friday, August 26

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue badge holders, those on Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services register or on the WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, are also excluded from the ban.

The ban also only applies to Yorkshire Water customers and although Yorkshire Water serves most areas of the city, a number of citizens are supplied by Severn Trent Water, which has not announced a hosepipe ban.

Severn Trent Water supplies customers in the constituencies of Sheffield South East, Sheffield Heeley and Sheffield Hallam, according to Government data. If you’re unsure who supplies your water you can check using postcode finders available on the websites of both Yorkshire Water and Severn Trent Water.

Hosepipe ban: Yorkshire Water losing 54 litres per person every day as restrictions are imposed

Although Yorkshire Water customers will be banned from using a hosepipe and face a £1,000 fine for doing so, they can still use buckets or watering cans to carry out activities like watering their garden or washing their cars.

They are also being encouraged to make use of rainwater collected in water butts and so-called ‘grey water’ which is left over after washing up or having a bath.

A hosepipe can also be used if it is to protect the welfare and health and safety of animals including fish.

Hosepipe ban: Reservoir near Sheffield less than 15 per cent full as photos show how water levels have plunged

Below is the full list of outlawed activities under the hosepipe ban:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning vehicles or boats using a hosepipe

Watering plants with a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

Why has Yorkshire Water announced a hosepipe ban when Severn Trent Water hasn’t?

The simple reason, according to Yorkshire Water, is that there’s been a lot less rain in Yorkshire than in the area covered by Severn Trent Water.

Yorkshire is one of nine areas across the UK where, as of Tuesday, August 16, drought status has been declared by the Environment Agency. The others are: Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London (including East Sussex), Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, East Midlands.

Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Neil Dewis, said: “Parts of Yorkshire have seen the lowest rainfall since our records began more than 130 years ago. The hot, dry, weather means that Yorkshire’s rivers are running low and our reservoirs are around 20 per cent lower than we would expect for this time of year. We’ve been doing everything we can to avoid putting in restrictions but unfortunately, they’re now necessary as part of our drought planning.”

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We are not in a hosepipe ban in our region and the recent drought announcement doesn’t change this. As the summer sunshine continues, there’s naturally a greater demand for water so our teams are working around the clock to keep the network in good shape.

“Our region has experienced the driest July in a century and with no rainfall in the forecast, we’re asking people to be mindful of their water use, as small behavioural changes can add up to a big difference. We’d like to thank all our customers for their continued support as the warm and dry weather continues into the summer.”

Where else have hosepipe bans been announced and how long will they last for?

As of Tuesday, August 16, Yorkshire Water (from August 26), South West Water (from August 23), South East Water (already in force), Southern Water (already in force), Welsh Water (already in force) have all announced hosepipe bans, while Thames Water has said it expects to implement a ban in the coming weeks.

There is no set deadline for the hosepipe bans and how long they remain in place will depend largely on how much rainfall there is in the coming weeks and months.