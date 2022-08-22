Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.

Thomas Campbell, 38, was found dead at an address on Riverside in Mossley at around 10.30am on Sunday, July 3 2022.

John Bellfield, 28, is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He may have travelled anywhere in the UK.”