Police in man hunt for murder suspect who could be anywhere in the UK - including South Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police are hoping to help colleagues in Greater Manchester locate wanted man John Bellfield.
The 28-year-old is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.
Thomas Campbell, 38, was found dead at an address on Riverside in Mossley at around 10.30am on Sunday, July 3 2022.
Read More
Read More29-year-old man charged with murder in relation to stabbing victim Armend Xhika ...
Most Popular
-
1
Crookesmoor Road fire: Pictures and video show firefighters battling blaze at historic Sheffield school
-
2
Sheffield drug-dealer is caged after police found extensive evidence of dealing at a property
-
3
Police in man hunt for murder suspect who could be anywhere in the UK - including South Yorkshire
-
4
Worried police appeal after 15 year old girl Kyra missing from her Sheffield home
-
5
Tributes after shock death of PJ's One Drop singer Richard Cartwright
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He may have travelled anywhere in the UK.”
MORE: Suspect due in court over murder of Sheffield man Lee Phillips - 18 months on from fatal incident
Greater Manchester Police added: “Do not approach Bellfield, if you see him call 999. Any information? Contact officers on 0161 8566377.”