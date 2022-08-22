News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Police in man hunt for murder suspect who could be anywhere in the UK - including South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police are hoping to help colleagues in Greater Manchester locate wanted man John Bellfield.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 1:02 pm

The 28-year-old is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.

Thomas Campbell, 38, was found dead at an address on Riverside in Mossley at around 10.30am on Sunday, July 3 2022.

Read More

Read More
29-year-old man charged with murder in relation to stabbing victim Armend Xhika ...
John Bellfield, 28, is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.

Most Popular

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He may have travelled anywhere in the UK.”

MORE: Suspect due in court over murder of Sheffield man Lee Phillips - 18 months on from fatal incident

Greater Manchester Police added: “Do not approach Bellfield, if you see him call 999. Any information? Contact officers on 0161 8566377.”