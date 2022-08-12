In a statement released this morning (August 12), the company said parts of the South Yorkshire and the wider county have seen the lowest rainfall since records began more than 130 years ago.
Rivers are reportedly running low and reservoirs are around 20 per cent lower than is normally expected at this time of year due to the recent heatwaves.
In a statement today the director of water, Neil Dewis, said: “We’ve been doing everything we can to avoid putting in restrictions but unfortunately, they’re now necessary as part of our drought planning.
"We’re grateful to our customers, who have been saving water where they can this summer. It is really important that we all continue to do so, to help protect our water resources and the environment.
"We’ve been monitoring reservoir levels, weather forecasts and other environmental indicators closely to determine whether we might need to put further measures in place."
It comes as UK Government is expected today to announce a drought.
What can I not do during a hosepipe ban?
A hosepipe ban will come into effect in Yorkshire starting on August 26.
If caught, people can face fines of up to £1,000 depending on the severity of the breach.
It means residents cannot:
– Water a garden using a hosepipe
– Wash the car using a hosepipe
– Water plants with a hosepipe
– Fill or maintain a domestic swimming pool or children’s paddling pool
– Draw water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use
– Clean paths or patios using a hosepipe
– Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe
Yorkshire Water says people can still do these activities without using a hosepipe if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can/
Or, residents can use use water not sourced from taps, such as grey water, rainwater from a water butt, or a private borehole.
The ban does not affect businesses if the hosepipe use is directly related to a commercial purpose – for example, at a hand car wash.
Blue badge holders, those on Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services register or WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, are also excluded from the ban.
Mr Dewis added the ban means Yorkshire Water can now apply for drought permits, allowing them to reduce water flowing out of reservoirs and abstract – or ‘move’ – water out of rivers to resupply other areas.
He said: “As we’ve now reached that trigger point, we need to make sure that we have enough supply for the essential needs of people across the region this year and next, as well as making sure we’re able to protect our local environment by limiting the amount of water we have to draw from the rivers. Our decision to introduce a hosepipe ban is based on the risk that water stocks continue to fall in the coming weeks and the need to be cautious about clean water supplies and long term river health.”
Similar bans are being introduced in parts of southern England and Wales.