A council spokeswoman said the system had been fixed but this was disputed

A Sheffield family with a 15-week-old baby were without heating or hot water for days due to a fault affecting an estate.

Scott Mills, of Greenland Walk in Darnall, said he had reported the “total loss of heating” numerous times since Thursday November 30 when temperatures fell to zero.

Homes on Greenland Walk in Darnall have been left without heating or hot water a resident says.

He said it was affecting his household - including a 15-week-old baby, his pregnant partner and young children - as well as the Greenland estate where “many of which are young families and some vulnerable and old.”

It is served by a district heating system fed by a large boiler owned by Sheffield City Council.

A council spokeswoman said the water temperature fell from 75 degrees to 60 degrees due to a fault. Residents were offered electric heaters over the weekend and the system was fixed on Monday (December 4), and was being monitored every two hours.

But Mr Mills said they weren’t offered a heater until Monday and insisted the water was cold.

He added: "I understand things happen in life that cannot be helped but what I can’t accept is the way this matter has been dealt with.

“On two occasions I’ve had senior members of the district heating team...Both said they believed the loss of heat would happen as soon as cold weather hit and households started using the heating.

“They said the council knows this but won’t buy a new boiler so there’s very little they can do.

“I’ve been shrugged off on most phone calls with no real answers to my questions other than it’s in hand and we are aware of the problem.

