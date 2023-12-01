Sheffield might be in for a flurry this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forecasters do not agree on whether Sheffield will see a flurry of snow this Sunday - but at least Saturday should be nice.

Enjoy it while it lasts, as next week is set to be a washout.

File picture. BBC Weather says Sheffield is in for a flurry this Sunday morning but the Met Office do not have it on their radar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather in Sheffield on Saturday, December 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says biting temperatures of as low as -4C will settle in overnight tonight, Friday, December 1.

Some mist is predicted between 5am and 7am on Saturday morning which will likely cause many paths in the city to freeze over first thing in the morning.

After that, It's set to be a bright but cold Saturday with highs of just 2C and very little wind.

However, freezing temperatures will return from 5pm, with forecasters saying will feel like -3C out from as early as 6pm.

Will it snow in Sheffield on Sunday, December 2?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Weather and the Met Office currently disagree on whether or not it will snow in the Steel City on Sunday.

BBC Weather is forecasting light snow showers from 1am on Sunday, December 2 that will linger until 11am.

This doesn't mean the city is in for a winter wonderland, however, as the BBC also predicts it will turn to sleet at 11am which will persist all day afterwards, with highs of 2C.

The Met Office, however, doesn't have snow on its radar for Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, its forecasters predict thick cloud all day, very little wind, a small chance of any precipitation and highs of 1C.

What is the weather in Sheffield on Monday, December 3?

What forecasters both agree on is that Monday is set to be a washout.

Heavy rain arriving from the south is forecast all day, and things are not looking much drier on any day afterwards for the entire week.