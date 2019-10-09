Homes evacuated and cordon in place after ‘suspicious item’ found in Sheffield suburb
Residents have been urged not to panic this afternoon after they were evacuated from their homes today following the discovery of suspicious item in a Sheffield house.
Around 40 homes have been evacuated in Darnall this afternoon as a precaution following the discovery of the item.
Following advice from the army's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, approximately 40 houses within the 100m cordon have been evacuated as a precautionary measure while further examination takes place.
Read More
Police chiefs are calling for calm in the city suburb.
Arrests have been made in relation to this matter and two women from Sheffield remain in police custody for questioning.
Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton said: "The suspicious item was found during a search of a property and we are following standard procedures to ensure the safety of the nearby residents and officers at the scene.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to local residents, these precautionary measures are in place to ensure safety, and we will be in continual contact with those affected until they are able to return to their homes.
"I would ask people not to approach the cordon, to allow clear access for the specialists to complete their work."