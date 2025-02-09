Police are concerned for the safety of a missing woman, who may have travelled to Sheffield.

Hollie was reported missing from the Newark area of Nottinghamshire, having last been seen at around 10.42am on Friday (February 7, 2025).

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Hollie then travelled into the Nottingham City Centre where she was seen on Maid Marion Way at 12:57hrs 07/02/2025.

“Hollie previously lived in both Manchester and Sheffield and is highly likely to have returned to one of these two areas.

“Hollie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, of slim build, with blonde shoulder length hair.

“Hollie was last seen wearing a black jumper with a NEW YORK logo in white, a grey scarf, black leggings and mesh trainers.”

“We are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.”

If you have seen Hollie or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 443 of February 7, 2025.