The property, which is located on Salisbury Road in Crookes, is a stone-fronted, end-terraced house, with a spacious, yet cosy, living room.

It has been adversised by Zoopla, through Hunters estate agents, and you can view it here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/69246282/

The house benefits from being located at the heart of the vibrant community of Crookes, with great restaurants and bars, parks, schools and transport links all just a short distance away.

Enetering the property, the heart of the home, and the focal point, is undoubtedly the stunning open-plan dining kitchen, which has an airy feel and provides a bright and inviting space for family meals and gatherings.

Moving upstairs, this property has four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master suite complete with an en-suite shower room, ensuring privacy and convenience for the occupants.

The elegant family bathroom is thoughtfully designed, and makes great use of the available space.

Outside, the low-maintenance rear garden features a delightful patio area, which is perfect for enjoying sunny afternoons or hosting barbecues with friends and family.

