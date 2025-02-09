Sheffield crime: Seven streets where you are most likely to be a vehicle crime victim in city, data shows

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 9th Feb 2025, 07:50 BST

The worst Sheffield streets for vehicle crime have been revealed.

New crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in December 2024.

The figures are comprised on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

On or near Kenwood Road, Nether Edge: 5 reports of vehicle crime

