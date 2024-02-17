Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sheffield's best kept secrets is making a splash in London thanks to a hit musical referencing the much-loved sauce.

Henderson's Relish marked the West End transfer of the acclaimed Sheffield-made play Standing at the Sky's Edge by decorating one of the capital's famous black cabs in the trademark orange hue of its bottles.

The Henderson's Relish-branded taxi in London to mark the West End transfer of Sheffield-made musical Standing at the Sky's Edge

The Henderson's Relish-branded taxi will remain on the road for six months.

A team from the historic firm has also headed south to hand out free samples of Hendo's snacks to theatregoers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, where the musical, described as a love letter to Sheffield, opened last Thursday, February 8.

Henderson's Relish has been a staple of Sheffield cusine since production began in 1885 but until recently was little known beyond South Yorkshire's borders.

The punchy sauce is starting to gain wider recognition, and being name-checked in Standing at the Sky's Edge - which tells the history of modern Britain through the stories of Park Hill residents, and is written by Chris Bush swith songs penned by Sheffield legend Richard Hawley - could earn it a legion of new fans.

Bottles of Henderson's Relish are on sale at the theatre and can already be found at a number of shops around the capital.

A spokesperson for Henderson's Relish said: "Standing at the Sky's Edge Musical is a love story to Sheffield, so inevitably it features Henderson's Relish in the plot.

"And so we wanted to celebrate Richard's songs, Chris's writing and everything that's great about Sheffield."