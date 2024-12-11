A persistent paedophile who subjected young children to the ‘most appalling catalogue of offences’ has been branded remorseless by a Sheffield judge.

34-year-old Matthew Wiles sought to deny responsibility for his crimes - which includes six counts of rape of a child under 13 - but jurors rejected his account when they found him unanimously guilty of all charges.

In addition to 11 child sexual offences, Wiles was also convicted of two offences relating to the physical mistreatment of the two children he abused.

Judge Megan Rhys told Wiles: “You’ve shown no remorse at all for the pain and suffering you’ve caused them.”

Shocking statements submitted to Sheffield Crown Court have revealed the devastating psychological and developmental impact caused to Wiles’ young victims.

One of the children has been diagnosed with a form of autism, a condition a family member has suggested is linked to Wiles’ abuse; and their education has also been significantly affected, the court heard.

“I feel angry and sad, and wish he hadn’t done the things he did,” the child said.

The additional support required by the other child was also detailed in a statement read to the court during a hearing held on December 10, 2024.

Jailing Wiles for 18 years during the same hearing, Judge Rhys told him: “This was the most appalling catalogue of offences.”

Judge Rhys said both of the children Wiles preyed upon were ‘vulnerable’ due to their young age. Neither child can be named for legal reasons.

“You denied all of the offences. The result is that both children were forced to give evidence,” she continued.

Wiles, of Farnworth Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, was also given an extended licence period of a year, bringing his total sentence to one of 19 years.

The other sexual offences jurors convicted Wiles of include one count of an assault of a child under 13 by penetration; two counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Defending, Amanda Denton told the court that Wiles is deaf, and is likely to have a more difficult time in custody as a consequence.

Ms Denton said Wiles also ‘struggles with limitations to his cognition and suffers from anxiety and depression’.

“It’s conceded, on his behalf, that he will receive a custodial sentence of some length. I submit on his behalf that the court ought to have regard to his disability, when judging how long the sentence ought to be,” continued Ms Denton.

Wiles has been in prison on remand since the jury returned their guilty verdicts, and Ms Denton said that during that time, Wiles has only found a single member of staff with a limited understanding of BSL (British sign language).

“He’s been trying his best to lip read, which can be difficult,” Ms Denton said, adding that Wiles has consequently been ‘spending most of his time in his cell’.

Ms Denton suggested this has led to Wiles becoming isolated, worsening his already fragile mental state.

In addition to his 19-year sentence, Judge Rhys also told Wiles he must register as a sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life, and made him the subject of a 25-year sexual harm prevention order.