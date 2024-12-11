Gross misconduct proven in case of South Yorkshire Police officer accused of sending racist WhatsApp messages
Daniel Smith, who was a serving police constable with South Yorkshire Police at the time of the alleged conduct in October 2023, is accused of sending messages ‘in Whatsapp exchanges which included language that is racist, offensive, inappropriate and/or discriminatory in nature’.
South Yorkshire Police held an misconduct hearing for Mr Smith on Friday, November 29, 2024, to answer to the allegation.
Documents published by the force state: “This is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and equality and diversity.
“The matter set out above is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct.
“The panel found that the officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of the above allegation, and that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct.
“The outcome of the hearing was that the officer would have been dismissed without notice, had he not already resigned from the force.”
Detailing the ‘purpose’ of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to ‘show’ that their ‘disciplinary system is open and transparent’ and to demonstrate that the force does ‘hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions’.
Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.
