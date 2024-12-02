Sheffield crash: Man, 36, left fighting for life after Suffolk Road collision, as police appeal for witnesses

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:17 BST

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash at a busy Sheffield junction.

Emergency services were called on Friday evening to Suffolk Road, at the junction with Granville Road, just outside Sheffield city centre, to reports a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

South Yorkshire Police today said it is understood the vehicle, a red Lexus, was travelling on Suffolk Road, towards Queens Road, when it was in collision with a 36-year-old man who was crossing the road.

Police at the scene of a serious collision on Suffolk Road, Sheffield, which has left a man, aged 36, in a life-threatening condition in hospital | NW

The force said the man was taken to hospital, where he remained this afternoon, Monday, December 2, with ‘ life-threatening’ injuries.

Police had been called to the scene at 7.25pm on Friday, November 29.

A number of road closures were put in place while emergency services were at the scene, with those closures being lifted at around 1am on Saturday morning.

The incident happened close to McDonald’s on Farm Road and not far from Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United were playing Sunderland that evening.

Police today appealed for witnesses. They said they are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage which might help their investigation.

“If you think you can help, report online or call us on 101,” said the force. “Please quote incident number 828 of 29 November 2024 when you get in touch.

“Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-to-sheffield-city-centre-collision.”

