Heartbreak as Colin the Pug x Frenchie cross is found "abandoned and petrified"

Colin, a Pug x Frenchie cross found “abandoned and petrified”, has been taken in by a dog rescue centre in the hope that he gets a second chance.

He is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, with the charity saying “it’s clear that he’s not had a good start to life as he’s just so scared.”

In a statement, the charity said: “Please meet little Colin who we think is a Pug x Frenchie. Another heartbreaker who is looking for an experienced, patient small breed savvy foster home, Colin was found abandoned and petrified - he’s not microchipped, and no owner came forward for him.

“We’ve no idea what life he’s had before now, or where he’s been, but it’s clear that he’s not had a good start to life as he’s just so scared.

“He’s just started coming to us for a cuddle - he’ll put his little paw on your knee when he wants a fuss.

“We are having to carry him in/out as he’s so scared of the lead, he’s terrified of going through ‘doorways’ and so scared of being inside the office (he just trembles by the door), so we suspect he may have not lived inside before.

“Colin is only young and we feel would benefit from another dog to show him the ropes. If you can help, please get in touch.”

Colin is not fully housetrained, and must have direct access to a private fully secure garden as he cannot be walked at the moment.