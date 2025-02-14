One of Sheffield’s loneliest dogs - who is also a singing sensation - is looking for love by getting a new forever home this Valentine’s Day.

Six-year-old lurcher Nova has been waiting for more than 850 days - nearly two and a half years - to find a home she can call her own

She is currently being cared for at RSPCA Sheffield’s Animal Centre in Attercliffe.

Nova ended up in the charity’s care after she struggled to get along with a new dog in her previous home but she is much-loved by staff at the centre - who also enjoy her sing-alongs to club classics on the radio.

Natalie Martin, animal welfare and development officer at the branch, said: “Nova is a super-sweet and clever and gentle dog who enjoys learning new things.

“She does enjoy snuggling up with people and when she hears certain songs on the radio she sings along to entertain staff.

“Her current favourite sing-along is the 1990s club classic ‘Rhythm is a Dancer’ by Snap but keen to jump on on the Oasis-mania bandwagon she is enjoying listening to a song featuring her name ‘Champagne Super-Nova. We don’t think Liam Gallangher will feel too threatened by this!

“As well as loving music Nova is very playful and energetic and would prefer to be the only pet so she gets all the attention. We really hope cupid fires a bow in her direction this Valentine’s Day and she and her Percy Pig soft toy can get the home they deserve."

Nova wears a muzzle only on walks with other dogs, due to her reactivity around other pooches, but is very patient having it put on. She would be best in a home with older children who can match her enthusiasm.

She will need patient and understanding owners and outside of the home Nova will happily walk around other dogs and interact with them, she just would not want to share her family with another dog.

Potential adopters will need to come to the centre to meet her a number of times and to build a bond with her - and a secure garden is also a must.

You can find out more about Nova here. To see all of the animals in RSPCA care looking for new homes visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.