A heavily-pregnant ‘micro bully’ who was so poorly treated she couldn’t walk anymore was dumped in a park and left for dead.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has shared the heartbreaking story of a tiny, abused mother dog who is now waiting for a second start in a new home.

“We can’t even comprehend the suffering she’s been through,” the charity writes.

“She was found dumped in a park, heavily pregnant, unable to walk or toilet and was struggling to breathe under the sheer weight and size of the pups she was carrying

“She was petrified.

“The ONLY way to save her life was for her to have an emergency C-section.

“She delivered eight massive pups, who heartbreakingly were too young to survive, and all passed away. It’s clear that she was bred with a much much larger breed, then abandoned when she needed help the most - which very nearly killed her.”

HYPS says the young mother had no microchip and is a ‘micro bully’ breed “clearly used solely for breeding and making money.”

As well as this, the pup’s ears have been mutilated for fashion, and is suffering from disabilities caused by her horrific start to life, including a heart murmur, a spinal injury, and ‘bowed’ front legs that restrict her movement.

The charity writes: “Despite everything, she has always just been the sweetest girl who despite her fear, has never once even had a grumble.

“She has a long road ahead of her to recover from her trauma, and due to her disabilities, she’ll always have her restrictions, but we’ll be with her ALL the way to make sure she can reach a good quality of life and realise what love is all about.

“She’s finally now safe from whoever tried to make money from her and then dumped her at her time of desperate need.”

The Facebook post includes a donation link, which has raised more than £2,700 since it was shared on February 12.